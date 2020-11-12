Insect Repellent Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Insect Repellent Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Insect Repellent Summary:

An Insect Repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect Repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.

Insect Repellents are an alternative to the use of insecticides. They may be applied to the skin to protect an individual from the bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks and lice or, less commonly, may be used to exclude insects from an area, such as in packaging to prevent infestation of stored products.

Scope of the Report:

The key suppliers of Insect Repellent in United States are SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands with over 50% revenue USA market share. And the others suppliers in United States are relatively small and highly fragmented. The key brands are off! (SC Johnson), Cutter and Repel (Spectrum Brands).

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Insect Repellent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Insect Repellent Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Insect Repellent Market:

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Spectrum Brands

Godrej

Konda

Avon

Coleman

Tender Corporation

Cheerwin

Sawyer Products

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Body Worn Insect Repellent

Non-body Worn Insect Repellent Market Segment by Applications:

Special population