Rubber Antioxidant Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

As per the new research of Global Rubber Antioxidant Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Rubber Antioxidant Report:

China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.

The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

The worldwide market for Rubber Antioxidant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Rubber Antioxidant Introduction: Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc. Top key players in Global Rubber Antioxidant market 2019 are:

Eastman

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Agrofert(Duslo)

NOCIL

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

GENERAL QUIMICA

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Xian Yu-Chem

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

NCIC

Shandong Ekesen Chemical. Analysis by Segmentation: Rubber Antioxidant Market Segment by Type, covers:

PPDs

RD (TMQ)

Others Rubber Antioxidant Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products