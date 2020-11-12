Side Windows Glass Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Side Windows Glass Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024

About Side Windows Glass:

Car and truck side windows are made of tempered glass, while others are laminated. Made using the same glass tempering method as the rear windshield, side window glass is what’s known as “safety glass.” It is called this because the glass is designed to shatter into tiny, harmless glass balls instead of shattering into shards that can cut or injure passengers.

Major manufactures of Side Windows Glass Industry:

Asahi Glass Co.

Ltd (AGC)

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Ltd (NSG)

Fuyao Group

Central Glass Co.

Ltd

Vitro SAB de CV

Xinyi Glass

Market Segment by Type, covers:
Passenger Car Type
Commercial Vehicle Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Car Type

Commercial Vehicle Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

OEM

Scope of the Side Windows Glass Report:

The worldwide market for Side Windows Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.