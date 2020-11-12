Categories
Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA)

The New Report Titled: – Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA):

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

Major manufactures of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Industry:

  • Kemira
  • Albemarle
  • Vertellus
  • Milliken Chemical
  • Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)
  • Ineos
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical.

    Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • OSA
  • ODSA
  • NSA
  • DDSA
  • Others

    Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Sizing Agent
  • Curing Agent
  • Other

    Scope of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Report:

  • In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira， Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT. The worldwide market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA)

    1.2 Classification of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

