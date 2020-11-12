Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA):

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

Major manufactures of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Industry:

Kemira

Albemarle

Vertellus

Milliken Chemical

Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)

Ineos

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segment by Type, covers:

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent