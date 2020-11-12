Categories
Global Terrazzo Flooring Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Terrazzo Flooring

Global Terrazzo Flooring Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Terrazzo Flooring Summary:

Terrazzo originated in Italy, where marble-workers would take the crumbs of their work home, mix them with cement and create faux-stone floors for their terraces. Since then, terrazzo floors have grown into an art form all their own with a wide range of styles and possibilities. Classic terrazzo is a mixture of marble fragments, called the aggregate, and a cementations binding agent, called the matrix. It is resilient and can be used inside and outside and it can be cast in place or laid in manufactured tiles.

Scope of the Report:

  • Today terrazzo serves as a green building material used in universities, hospitals, airports, office lobbies and other commercial and residential properties.
  • Key factors driving growth in educational segment includes custom-made designs coupled with extended product lifespan features offered by terrazzo which is growing its preference for institutions, schools, universities, auditoriums. An increasing number of universities, institutions & schools are anticipated to contribute significantly towards overall industry demand in the application segment.
  • Key manufacturers are Kingspan Group, RPM, H. B. Fuller Construction Products, SHW, UMGG, Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo, HJJC, Guangxi Mishi, Terrazzco, Lijie Technology, Terrazzo USA, Beijing Lu Xingand etc. The product is considered to be inexpensive in nature on account of extremely low maintenance charges. However, the installation cost is higher as compared to other alternatives including coating, tiles, and polished concrete surfaces. Therefore, the presence of low-cost options, including ceramic tiles, is expected to impact overall industry growth negatively in the near future.
  • The worldwide market for Terrazzo Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2024, from 2820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Terrazzo Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Terrazzo Flooring Market:

  • Kingspan Group
  • RPM
  • H. B. Fuller Construction Products
  • SHW
  • UMGG
  • Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo
  • HJJC
  • Guangxi Mishi
  • Terrazzco
  • Lijie Technology
  • Terrazzo USA
  • Beijing Lu Xing

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Inorganic Terrazzo
  • Epoxy Terrazzo

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Educational
  • Commercial
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
  • Others

