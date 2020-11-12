Categories
High Power Lasers Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

High Power Lasers

The New Report studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the High Power Lasers market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About High Power Lasers:

High power lasers is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.

Major manufactures of High Power Lasers Industry:

  • IPG Photonics
  • TRUMPF
  • Rofin
  • Coherent
  • nLIGHT
  • Prima
  • FANUC
  • Lumentum
  • Bystronic Laser
  • Wuhan Raycus
  • Han’s Laser

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • CO2 Lasers
  • Solid-State Lasers
  • Fiber Lasers

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Cutting
  • Welding
  • Drilling
  • Surface Treatment

    Scope of the Report:

  • The high power lasers industry concentration is relative high; there are three mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Germany and USA.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States and Germany. The manufacturers in the USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Trumpf have relative higher level of product’s quality. IPG has become as a global leader.
  • Many companies have several branch offices, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up branch office in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Trumpf who takes their advantage merge with US company, whose key market is in North-America and Europe.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. As the top three companies all have a high level of science and technology of high power lasers, so they have a small price difference.
  • Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go wide. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for High Power Lasers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 2450 million US$ in 2024, from 1640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

