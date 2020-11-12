High Power Lasers Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About High Power Lasers:

High power lasers is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.

Major manufactures of High Power Lasers Industry:

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF

Rofin

Coherent

nLIGHT

Prima

FANUC

Lumentum

Bystronic Laser

Wuhan Raycus

Market Segment by Type, covers:

CO2 Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

CO2 Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Surface Treatment Scope of the Report:

The high power lasers industry concentration is relative high; there are three mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Germany and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States and Germany. The manufacturers in the USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Trumpf have relative higher level of product’s quality. IPG has become as a global leader.

Many companies have several branch offices, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up branch office in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Trumpf who takes their advantage merge with US company, whose key market is in North-America and Europe.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. As the top three companies all have a high level of science and technology of high power lasers, so they have a small price difference.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go wide. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.