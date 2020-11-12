New Report on Currency Sorter Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Currency Sorter:

A currency sorter is a kind of financial machines and tools used for sorting cash, mainly including banknote sorter and coin sorter. Some currency sorters are designed to simultaneously scan, denominate, authenticate, count, sort, face, strap and distribute cash with high speed. The primary users are banks, financial institutions, casinos, and large theme parks.

Major manufactures of Currency Sorter Industry:

Giesecke & Devrient

Glory

Laurel

Delarue

Toshiba

Kisan Electronics

Julong

Xinda

GRG Banking

Guao Electronic

Harbin Bill Sorter.

Small Size

Middle Size

Currency Sorter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Banknote Sorter

Coin Sorter

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and E.U. The manufacturers in E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Giesecke & Devrient and Delarue have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, Glory has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Liaoning and Shanghai province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 28% in 2016. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 11.5%.