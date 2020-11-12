Categories
Slurry Pump Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Slurry Pump

The New Report Titled: – Global Slurry Pump Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Slurry Pump market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Slurry Pump:

A slurry pump is a type of water pump intended for use in situations where solids are accidentally or intentionally suspended in water. Slurry pumps are widely used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry in many industries such as Gold, Silver, Iron ore, Tin, Steel, Coal, Titanium, Copper, Mineral sands, Lead and Zinc. Various other industries include Molybdenum, Electric Utilities, Oil Shale, Water & Sewage Utilities, Building areas, Sand & Gravel, Tobacco and Agriculture (hog, poultry, dairy manure).

Major manufactures of Slurry Pump Industry:

  • Metso
  • Weir Group
  • ITT Goulds Pumps
  • Grundfos
  • Flowserve
  • KSB
  • Tsurumi Pump
  • EBARA Pumps
  • Xylem
  • Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump
  • Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump
  • LEO Group
  • Excellence Pump Industry
  • Schurco Slurry

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Horizontal Slurry Pumps
  • Vertical Slurry Pumps
  • Submersible Slurry Pumps

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Mining and Mineral Industry
  • Construction
  • Metallurgy & Chemical Industry
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Power Generation
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • On the market, there are basically three types of slurry pump which include horizontal slurry pump, vertical slurry pump and submersible slurry pump. Currently, horizontal slurry pumps is the most common type of slurry pump which accounts for about 65% of the total production of slurry pump in 2015.
  • China is the largest production region of slurry pump based on production revenue. In 2015, North America accounts for about 25.95% of the industry total revenue. It is forecasted that North America will account for about24.51% of the industry total revenue by the end of 2021, while Europe account for about24.00%.
  • The worldwide market for Slurry Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Slurry Pump Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Slurry Pump Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Slurry Pump

    1.2 Classification of Slurry Pump by Types

    1.2.1 Global Slurry Pump Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Slurry Pump Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Slurry Pump Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Slurry Pump Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Slurry Pump Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Slurry Pump Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Slurry Pump Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Slurry Pump Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Slurry Pump Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Slurry Pump Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Slurry Pump Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Slurry Pump (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Slurry Pump Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Slurry Pump Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Slurry Pump Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Slurry Pump Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Slurry Pump Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Slurry Pump Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Slurry Pump Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Slurry Pump Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Slurry Pump Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Slurry Pump Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Slurry Pump Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Slurry Pump Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Slurry Pump Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Slurry Pump Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Slurry Pump Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

