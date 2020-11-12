Automated Liquid Handler Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automated Liquid Handler:

Automated Liquid Handlers is used in automation of Pharmaceutical or biochemical laboratories. It is a robot that dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.

Reducing processing time, decreasing sample contamination, and increasing accuracy in bioassays is possible with Automated Liquid Handler. These systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties. Robotic arms distribute accurate measurements of liquids to vessels, such as microtiter plates and change out plates or tubes, thus streamlining workflow.

Major manufactures of Automated Liquid Handler Industry:

HamiltonÂ Robotics

BeckmanÂ Coulter

Tecan

ThermoÂ FisherÂ Scientific

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Labcyte

Eppendorf

Aurora Biomed

BioTekÂ Instruments

Tomtec

Apricot Designs

Analytik Jena

BRAND

AMTK

Gilson

HudsonÂ Robotics

Beijing TXTB

D.C.Labware

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Basic Type

Advanced Type Market Segment by Applications:

Basic Type

Advanced Type Market Segment by Applications:

Bio/pharmaceutical Companies

Government Agencies

Medical System

Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption region of The Automated Liquid Handler, with a revenue market share nearly 35.03% and sales market share nearly 31.41% and in 2017.

The Automated Liquid Handler is used in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, Government Agencies, Medical System and Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions. Report data showed that 52.24% of the Automated Liquid Handler revenue market demand in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, 18.45% in Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions, and 15.38% in Medical System in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, The Automated Liquid Handler industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of The Automated Liquid Handler have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.