Automated Liquid Handler Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automated Liquid Handler

The New Report Titled: – Global Automated Liquid Handler Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Automated Liquid Handler market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Automated Liquid Handler:

Automated Liquid Handlers is used in automation of Pharmaceutical or biochemical laboratories. It is a robot that dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.
Reducing processing time, decreasing sample contamination, and increasing accuracy in bioassays is possible with Automated Liquid Handler. These systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties. Robotic arms distribute accurate measurements of liquids to vessels, such as microtiter plates and change out plates or tubes, thus streamlining workflow.

Major manufactures of Automated Liquid Handler Industry:

  • HamiltonÂ Robotics
  • BeckmanÂ Coulter
  • Tecan
  • ThermoÂ FisherÂ Scientific
  • PerkinElmer
  • Agilent
  • Labcyte
  • Eppendorf
  • Aurora Biomed
  • BioTekÂ Instruments
  • Tomtec
  • Apricot Designs
  • Analytik Jena
  • BRAND
  • AMTK
  • Gilson
  • HudsonÂ Robotics
  • Beijing TXTB
  • D.C.Labware

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Basic Type
  • Advanced Type

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Bio/pharmaceutical Companies
  • Government Agencies
  • Medical System
  • Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions

    Scope of the Report:

  • North America is the largest consumption region of The Automated Liquid Handler, with a revenue market share nearly 35.03% and sales market share nearly 31.41% and in 2017.
  • The Automated Liquid Handler is used in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, Government Agencies, Medical System and Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions. Report data showed that 52.24% of the Automated Liquid Handler revenue market demand in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, 18.45% in Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions, and 15.38% in Medical System in 2017.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, The Automated Liquid Handler industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of The Automated Liquid Handler have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Automated Liquid Handler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Automated Liquid Handler Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Automated Liquid Handler Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Liquid Handler

    1.2 Classification of Automated Liquid Handler by Types

    1.2.1 Global Automated Liquid Handler Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Automated Liquid Handler Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automated Liquid Handler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automated Liquid Handler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automated Liquid Handler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automated Liquid Handler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automated Liquid Handler Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Automated Liquid Handler (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automated Liquid Handler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Automated Liquid Handler Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automated Liquid Handler Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Automated Liquid Handler Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automated Liquid Handler Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automated Liquid Handler Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automated Liquid Handler Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handler Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

