Boron Trichloride Market 2020: Key Players with Product Particulars, Applications, Market Size & Forecast Till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Boron Trichloride Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Boron Trichloride Report:

First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The global production of boron trichloride increases from 4240.8 MT in 2010 to 5643.8 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.89 %. Air Products (Europe and United States) is the world leader, Ube Industries is the leader in Japan, and Ruihe is the leader in China.

Second, The United States production of boron trichloride increases from 1559.5 MT in 2010 to 1975.0 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 4.84 %. American Gas Group is the United States leader, which holds 27.71% production share of the United States in 2015. Air Products is the United States second largest manufacturer, which holds 25.43% production share of the United States in 2015.

The worldwide market for Boron Trichloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Boron Trichloride Market Boron Trichloride Introduction: Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis.Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply. Top key players in Global Boron Trichloride market 2019 are:

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

Linde Group. Analysis by Segmentation: Boron Trichloride Market Segment by Type, covers:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Others Boron Trichloride Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching

Gas for CVD

Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)

Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals

Raw Material for Catalysts