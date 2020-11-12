Distilled Monoglyceride Market Key Success Factors and Market Overview Forecast through 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Distilled Monoglyceride Summary:

Monoglycerides are a class of glycerides which are composed of a molecule of glycerol linked to a fatty acid via an ester bond. Distilled monoglyceride is mainly made from sunflower, rapeseed, palm or soya bean oil.

Scope of the Report:

Global production of distilled monoglycerid is 411 K MT in 2017, increased from 315.3 K MT in 2013. Since one of the key raw materials is palm oil, some manufacturers locate their plants in Malaysia. China is the largest base of distilled monoglycerid globally with the share of 34.57% in 2017, followed by Europe with 24.59% share.

When refers to the consumption, China is also the largest one and contributed 35.42% share in the consumption market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Distilled Monoglyceride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Distilled Monoglyceride Market:

Danisco

Kerry

Riken Vitamin

Palsgaard

Corbion

Kevin Food

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical

BASF

Guangzhou Jialishi Food

Kao Chemicals

Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive

Wilmar International

ZTCC Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade

Industrial GradeMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery

Confectionery

Frozen Desserts

Plastics