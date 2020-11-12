Coarse Ilmenite Market Research Emerging Trends, Highlights, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Coarse Ilmenite Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Coarse Ilmenite market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13877579

About Coarse Ilmenite:

Ilmenite is the titanium-iron oxide mineral with the idealized formula FeTiO3. It is a weakly magnetic black or steel-gray solid. From the commercial perspective, ilmenite is the most important ore of titanium. Ilmenite is the main source of titanium dioxide, which is used in paints, fabrics, plastics, paper, sunscreen, food and cosmetics.

Major manufactures of Coarse Ilmenite Industry:

Rio Tinto

Iluka Resources

World Titane Holdings (Exxaro Resources)

Kenmare Resources

VV Minerals

China Vanadium Titano-Magneite Mining

Lomon To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Coarse Ilmenite Market Market Segment by Type, covers:

<52%

52%-55%

>55% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Synthetic Rutile

Titanium Dioxide

Other Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Coarse Ilmenite developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of -9.9 %. In 2017, global revenue of Coarse Ilmenite is nearly 740 M USD; the actual production is about 6100 K MT.

The classification of Coarse Ilmenite includes 55%, and the proportion of <52% in 2017 is about 45.6%, and the proportion of 52%-55% is about 36.6% in 2017.

Coarse Ilmenite is widely sales for Synthetic Rutile, Titanium Dioxide and Others. The most proportion of Coarse Ilmenite is used for Titanium Dioxide, and the consumption proportion is about 54.5% in 2017.