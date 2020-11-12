Mixed-signal System-on-Chip Applications with a Focus on Node Geometries Market: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments COVID-19

Report Highlights

This report on Mixed-signal System-on-Chip (SoC) Applications highlights the factors that drive or inhibit the growth of the current market for semiconductor and electronics industry, and analyzes the main materials, end uses and growth opportunities that are mainly driven by automotive, security, power management, networking and communication applications. Silicon vendors are focusing on node geometry for high performance mixed-signal designs. BCC Research analyzed strong driving forces to boost the development and concepts behind the node geometry of mixed-signal SoC in order to facilitate a better understanding of current and future applications and forecasted market growth.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13027

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for mixed-signal SoC applications and a detailed study on node geometries

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Characterization and quantification of SoC application market by design, technology node, application and region

– Comparative study on digital vs manual signals

– Detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry

– Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Broadcom Corp., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor, and Toshiba Corp.

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13028

Reason for Doing This Study

The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends. In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing slow performance due to maturity and saturation. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America. Economic growth volatility is another reason for slow market growth the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for water-soluble polymer products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.