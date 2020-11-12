Fluid Loss Additives Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, And Growth With Forecast To 2027

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Fluid Loss Additives Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Fluid Loss Additives market growth, precise estimation of the Fluid Loss Additives market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Fluid loss additives is a chemical additive that is used to reduce the loss of fluids to the formation through filtration. An additive is a chemical that is added to a product to alter its properties. In this case, the additive is added to alter and reduce the loss of fluids. The loss of fluid occurs when it is introduced to a porous formation. This phenomenon is closely related to drilling fluids and cement slurries. The fluid consists of suspended particles that move with the lateral flow of the drill hole into a porous formation, acting as a sieve. The particles are therefore trapped at the surface accumulating like a filter cake. The fluid loss additives are gaining vital importance due to the growing production of crude oil. The fluid loss additives are also used in the drilling of deep and ultra-deepwater which is contributing to the expansion of fluid loss additives to a significant extend globally.

The key players profiled in this study include:

BASF SE

Clariant

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited

Halliburton

Kemira OYJ

Newpark Resources Inc.

Nouryon

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay

Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd.

