Geophysical Services market Set to Witness an Uptick the COVID-19 during to 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Geophysical Services market is accounted for $2150.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3571.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing investments in mineral & mining industries, rising instability in crude oil prices and increasing usage of aerial-based geophysical surveys are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the downturn in the oil & gas industry is restraining market growth.

Geophysical survey is essential in obtaining magnetic and gravitational fields of the Earth’s interior and topography. Geophysical surveys have many applications in geology, archaeology, mineral and energy exploration, oceanography, and engineering.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11442

Based on Technology, the Seismic segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to wide usage in the oil & gas industry. Seismic services help the oil and gas companies to make critical exploration and reservoir decisions. Seismic services facilitate oil companies to locate reservoirs and refine oil and natural gas fields. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rise in mineral exploration activities and a high number of geophysical survey activities in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Geophysical Services Market include TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, Polaris Seismic International, Phoenix Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, Intertek Group plc, GEOTECH, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Fugro, EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Compagnie Générale de Géophysique and BTW Company.

Types Covered:

• Land-based Survey

• Aerial-based Survey

Services Covered:

• Data Processing

• Data Interpretation

• Data Acquisition

Technologies Covered:

• Seismic

• Resistivity

• Magnetic

• Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)

• Hyperspectral

• Ground Penetrating

• Gravity

• Gradiometry

• Electromagnetics

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Environment

• Minerals & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Water Exploration

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11442