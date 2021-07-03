Feed Yeast market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the COVID-19 Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Yeast market is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are increasing concerns related to animal health and high growth of yeast-based feed products. However, competitions of raw materials are restraining the market.

Yeast is live bacteria, which are added to feed to advance feed performance. Yeast is copied from different sources and add to feed at the time of feed developed process or sometimes given directly to the livestock. Feed yeast is commonly available in dried and liquid forms.

By Genus, the Saccharomyces Spp segment is driven by due majorly used for yeast manufacture and is used as one of the most significant ingredients in feed. With the increasing demand for natural growth promoters for animals. Based on geography, Europe is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period due to n rising demand for feed addition products among the developed countries of this region.

Some of the key players in the Feed Yeast market are Zilor (Biorigin), Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Lesaffre Group, Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group, Kemin Industries, Chr. Hansen, Cargill, Associated British Foods PLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Angel Yeast Co Ltd. and Alltech Inc.

Forms Covered:

• Instant

• Fresh

• Dry

Genuss Covered:

• Kluyveromyces Spp.

• Saccharomyces Spp.

• Other Genera

Types Covered:

• Brewer’s Yeast

• Probiotic Yeast

• Yeast Derivatives

• Specialty Yeast

• Spent Yeast

• Live Yeast

Livestocks Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Aquatic Animals

• Cattle

• Pets

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Other Livestocks

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

