Aesthetic Medicine Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

About Aesthetic Medicine:

The Aesthetic Medicine market revenue was 9001 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 12553 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025. Aesthetic medicine is an inclusive term for specialties that focus on improving cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins. Traditionally, aesthetic medicine includes dermatology, reconstructive surgery and plastic surgery.

Major players covered in this report:

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics

Lumenis

Alma Laser

Cynosure

Syneron Medical

Valeant International

Johnson and Johnson

Syneron Medical Ltd

Solta Medical, Inc

PhotoMedex

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Aesthetic Medicine Market by Types:

Energy Based Devices

Implants

Anti-wrinkle products

Aesthetic Medicine Market by Applications:

Clinics

Beauty Centers

Home Use

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Aesthetic Medicine Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aesthetic Medicine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Aesthetic Medicine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aesthetic Medicine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aesthetic Medicine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Aesthetic Medicine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aesthetic Medicine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aesthetic Medicine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Aesthetic Medicine Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aesthetic Medicine (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aesthetic Medicine Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Aesthetic Medicine Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

