Electrogalvanizing Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

About Electrogalvanizing:

The Electrogalvanizing market revenue was 13157 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 11436 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of -2.31% during 2020-2025. Electrogalvanizing is a process of bonding a layer of zinc to steel to prevent corrosion. This process involves electroplating, running current through a brine/zinc solution with a zinc anode and a steel conductor.

Major players covered in this report:

AK Steel

Voestalpine

Benxi Steel

Kobe Steel Group

Usiminas

Pohang Steel

NLMK Group

ArcelorMittal

Tianjin Rolling-One steel

MSC Walbridge Coatings

BaoWu Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Nucor

Nippon Steel

U. S. Steel

Electrogalvanizing Market by Types:

Alkaline Electrolytes

Acidic Electrolytes

Electrogalvanizing Market by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Home Appliance

Electronic Product

Construction Industry

Light Industry

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Electrogalvanizing Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electrogalvanizing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Electrogalvanizing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electrogalvanizing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electrogalvanizing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Electrogalvanizing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electrogalvanizing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Electrogalvanizing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Electrogalvanizing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electrogalvanizing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electrogalvanizing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electrogalvanizing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

