Single-use Bioprocessing Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Overview

Single-use technology (SUT) has come up as one of the prominent technologies in the sector of pre-commercial manufacturing, which comprises both clinical and pre-clinical scales. In the last few years, there has been a rise in the adoption of single-use technology-based process lines. Such high adoption of the technology has even resulted in the domination of the manufacturing of upstream pre-commercial biopharmaceuticals. Most of the bioprocessing facilities make use of a substantial amount of several disposable products, which is estimated to add to the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The four parameters of considerable importance that have been considered for the purpose of segmentation of the global single-use bioprocessing market. These parameters include product, workflow, end use, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to make an offering of a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments in the global single-use bioprocessing market is mentioned as below:

In January 2019, German supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment, Sartorius AG, introduced BIOSTAT RM TX. This newly introduced product is a single-use bioreactor that is utilized for the purpose of automated and closed expansion of several cellular therapies.

Some of the key players in the global single-use bioprocessing market comprise the below-mentioned:

Eppendorf AG

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

The Merck Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Key Trends

There are several market dynamics that are expected to shape the contours of the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029. The presence of several drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize the global single-use bioprocessing market.

Market to Observe High Growth in the High Speed and Flexibility Offered by the Technology

The rapid development of the global single-use bioprocessing market is estimated to be influenced be the by the speed and flexibility offered by single use products. In addition, increased speed and flexibility of these products do not come at a higher cost, rather it keeps the total operating cost at the minimum. In addition to that, launch of various intelligent bio-manufacturing processes and automation has resulted in improving the efficacy of the single-use bioprocessing technology to a great extent.

In addition, there has been an increased demand for sensors and disposable probes within the biopharmaceutical sector and the demand is likely to rise in the forthcoming years as well. Both contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and in-house manufacturers exhibit this rising demand for sensors and probes. Irrespective of such high demand, the availability of sensors is restricted to very few basic analytes. This factor is likely to generate plentiful opportunities for the players in the global single-use bioprocessing market, thereby adding to its growth in the years to come.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for a sizeable chunk of the global single-use bioprocessing market. Such development of the North America market is ascribed to the presence of large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Canada and the US. In addition increased spending on research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector is anticipated to play important role in the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in North America.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented as:

Product Type

Bioreactors

Sensors

Workflow

Downstream

Upstream

End Use

OEM

CMOs

CROs

