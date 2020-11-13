Epoxy Resin Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Hexion Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Epoxy Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epoxy Resin Market Research Report: Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Hexion Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, 3M Company, BASF SE, Sinopec Corporation, Dow Coating Materials, Solvay, Henkel, Nona composites, Polyset Co Inc

Types: Liquid

Solid

Solution



Applications: Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Others



The Epoxy Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Solid

1.4.4 Solution

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings

1.5.3 Composites

1.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Epoxy Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Epoxy Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Epoxy Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Olin Corporation

11.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Olin Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Olin Corporation Related Developments

11.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

11.2.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Hexion Inc.

11.3.1 Hexion Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hexion Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Hexion Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Hexion Inc. Related Developments

11.4 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.4.1 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.5 Huntsman Corporation

11.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

11.6 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

11.6.1 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.7 Aditya Birla Chemicals

11.7.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Related Developments

11.8 3M Company

11.8.1 3M Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 3M Company Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 3M Company Related Developments

11.9 BASF SE

11.9.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.9.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.10 Sinopec Corporation

11.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sinopec Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sinopec Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sinopec Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Sinopec Corporation Related Developments

11.12 Solvay

11.12.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.12.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Solvay Products Offered

11.12.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.13 Henkel

11.13.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.13.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Henkel Products Offered

11.13.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.14 Nona composites

11.14.1 Nona composites Corporation Information

11.14.2 Nona composites Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Nona composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Nona composites Products Offered

11.14.5 Nona composites Related Developments

11.15 Polyset Co Inc

11.15.1 Polyset Co Inc Corporation Information

11.15.2 Polyset Co Inc Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Polyset Co Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Polyset Co Inc Products Offered

11.15.5 Polyset Co Inc Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Epoxy Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Epoxy Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”