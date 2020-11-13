Synthetic Graphite Materials Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc, Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Datong Xincheng New Material Co.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Graphite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Graphite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Research Report: Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc, Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd, IBIDEN CO., LTD, Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd, Graphite India Limited, GrafTech International Holdings Inc, Mersen Group, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Showa Denko K.K., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Toho Tenax, Toyo Tanso

Types: Isostatic Pressure Graphite

Die-pressed Graphite

Extruded Graphite



Applications: Metal Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Photovoltaic Industry

Electrical & Electronic

Industrial

Others



The Synthetic Graphite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Graphite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Graphite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic Graphite Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Isostatic Pressure Graphite

1.4.3 Die-pressed Graphite

1.4.4 Extruded Graphite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal Industry

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Photovoltaic Industry

1.5.6 Electrical & Electronic

1.5.7 Industrial

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic Graphite Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Synthetic Graphite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Graphite Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Graphite Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic Graphite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic Graphite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic Graphite Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc

11.1.1 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc Related Developments

11.2 Baofeng Five-star Graphite

11.2.1 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Corporation Information

11.2.2 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Related Developments

11.3 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd

11.3.1 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.3.2 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.4 IBIDEN CO., LTD

11.4.1 IBIDEN CO., LTD Corporation Information

11.4.2 IBIDEN CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 IBIDEN CO., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 IBIDEN CO., LTD Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 IBIDEN CO., LTD Related Developments

11.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd

11.5.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.6 Graphite India Limited

11.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Graphite India Limited Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Graphite India Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Graphite India Limited Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Graphite India Limited Related Developments

11.7 GrafTech International Holdings Inc

11.7.1 GrafTech International Holdings Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 GrafTech International Holdings Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GrafTech International Holdings Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GrafTech International Holdings Inc Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 GrafTech International Holdings Inc Related Developments

11.8 Mersen Group

11.8.1 Mersen Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mersen Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mersen Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mersen Group Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 Mersen Group Related Developments

11.9 Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

11.9.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Related Developments

11.10 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd. Synthetic Graphite Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.12 Showa Denko K.K.

11.12.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Showa Denko K.K. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Showa Denko K.K. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Showa Denko K.K. Products Offered

11.12.5 Showa Denko K.K. Related Developments

11.13 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

11.13.1 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.13.5 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.14 Toray Industries

11.14.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

11.14.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.15 Toho Tenax

11.15.1 Toho Tenax Corporation Information

11.15.2 Toho Tenax Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Toho Tenax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Toho Tenax Products Offered

11.15.5 Toho Tenax Related Developments

11.16 Toyo Tanso

11.16.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information

11.16.2 Toyo Tanso Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Toyo Tanso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Toyo Tanso Products Offered

11.16.5 Toyo Tanso Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Graphite Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”