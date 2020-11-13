Polyurethane Composites Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Polyurethane Composites market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Composites Market Research Report: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., SGL Group, Owens Corning

Types: Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites

Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites

Others



Applications: Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Petrochemical

Others



The Polyurethane Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Polyurethane Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Petrochemical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Polyurethane Composites Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Polyurethane Composites Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyurethane Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Polyurethane Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Composites Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Polyurethane Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Polyurethane Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyurethane Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Composites Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Composites Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polyurethane Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polyurethane Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polyurethane Composites by Country

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Composites Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polyurethane Composites by Country

7.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Composites Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polyurethane Composites by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF SE Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.2 Bayer AG

11.2.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bayer AG Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer AG Related Developments

11.3 Huntsman Corporation

11.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

11.4 The DOW Chemical Company

11.4.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 The DOW Chemical Company Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.4.5 The DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

11.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.5.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.6 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.6.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.6.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.7 Hexcel Corporation

11.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Hexcel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hexcel Corporation Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.7.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

11.8 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.8.5 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.9 SGL Group

11.9.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 SGL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SGL Group Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.9.5 SGL Group Related Developments

11.10 Owens Corning

11.10.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.10.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Owens Corning Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

11.10.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Polyurethane Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polyurethane Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyurethane Composites Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

