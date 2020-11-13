Glass Flake Coating Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glass Flake Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Flake Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Flake Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Flake Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Flake Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Flake Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Flake Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Flake Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Flake Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Flake Coating Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Chugoku Marine, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paints, RPM International, KCC Corporation, S K Kaken, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, BASF, DuluxGroup, Grauer & Weil, Samhwa Paints, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

Types: Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester



Applications: Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others



The Glass Flake Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Flake Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Flake Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Flake Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Flake Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Flake Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Flake Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Flake Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Flake Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Flake Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 Vinyl Ester

1.4.4 Polyester

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Flake Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Flake Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Flake Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Flake Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Flake Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Flake Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Flake Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Flake Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Flake Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Flake Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Flake Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Flake Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Flake Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Flake Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Flake Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Flake Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Flake Coating by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Flake Coating Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Flake Coating by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Flake Coating Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Flake Coating by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Flake Coating Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Akzo Nobel

11.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

11.2 PPG Industries

11.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PPG Industries Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.2.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.3 Jotun

11.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Jotun Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.3.5 Jotun Related Developments

11.4 Hempel

11.4.1 Hempel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hempel Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.4.5 Hempel Related Developments

11.5 Chugoku Marine

11.5.1 Chugoku Marine Corporation Information

11.5.2 Chugoku Marine Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Chugoku Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Chugoku Marine Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.5.5 Chugoku Marine Related Developments

11.6 Sherwin-Williams

11.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.6.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.7 Nippon Paint

11.7.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nippon Paint Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.7.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments

11.8 Kansai Paints

11.8.1 Kansai Paints Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kansai Paints Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kansai Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kansai Paints Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.8.5 Kansai Paints Related Developments

11.9 RPM International

11.9.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.9.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 RPM International Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.9.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.10 KCC Corporation

11.10.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 KCC Corporation Glass Flake Coating Products Offered

11.10.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments

11.12 Berger Paints

11.12.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

11.12.2 Berger Paints Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Berger Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Berger Paints Products Offered

11.12.5 Berger Paints Related Developments

11.13 Shalimar Paints

11.13.1 Shalimar Paints Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shalimar Paints Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Shalimar Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Shalimar Paints Products Offered

11.13.5 Shalimar Paints Related Developments

11.14 BASF

11.14.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.14.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 BASF Products Offered

11.14.5 BASF Related Developments

11.15 DuluxGroup

11.15.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information

11.15.2 DuluxGroup Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 DuluxGroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 DuluxGroup Products Offered

11.15.5 DuluxGroup Related Developments

11.16 Grauer & Weil

11.16.1 Grauer & Weil Corporation Information

11.16.2 Grauer & Weil Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Grauer & Weil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Grauer & Weil Products Offered

11.16.5 Grauer & Weil Related Developments

11.17 Samhwa Paints

11.17.1 Samhwa Paints Corporation Information

11.17.2 Samhwa Paints Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Samhwa Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Samhwa Paints Products Offered

11.17.5 Samhwa Paints Related Developments

11.18 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

11.18.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Corporation Information

11.18.2 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Products Offered

11.18.5 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Flake Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Flake Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Flake Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Flake Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Flake Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Flake Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”