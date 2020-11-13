Industrial Drums Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Industrial Container Services

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Drums market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Drums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Drums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Drums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Drums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Drums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Drums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Drums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Drums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Drums Market Research Report: Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Industrial Container Services, LLC, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Sicagen India Limited, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Myers Container, LLC, Time Technoplast Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., TPL Plastech Limited, U.S. Coexcell Inc., The Metal Drum Company, Three Rivers Packaging, Inc., Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Fibrestar Drums Ltd., Great Western Containers Inc., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd., Peninsula Drums Cc, Muller AG Verpackungen

Types: Steel Drum

Plastic Drum

Fibre Drum



Applications: Chemical & Fertilisers

Petroleum & Lubricants

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The Industrial Drums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Drums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Drums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Drums market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Drums industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Drums market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Drums market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Drums market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Drums Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Drums Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel Drum

1.4.3 Plastic Drum

1.4.4 Fibre Drum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical & Fertilisers

1.5.3 Petroleum & Lubricants

1.5.4 Building & Construction

1.5.5 Food & Beverages

1.5.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Drums Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Drums Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Drums, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Industrial Drums Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Industrial Drums Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Industrial Drums Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Drums Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Industrial Drums Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Industrial Drums Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Industrial Drums Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Drums Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Drums Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Drums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Industrial Drums Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Industrial Drums Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Drums Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Drums Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Drums Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Drums Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Drums Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Drums Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Drums by Country

6.1.1 North America Industrial Drums Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Industrial Drums Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Drums by Country

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Drums Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Drums Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial Drums by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Industrial Drums Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Industrial Drums Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Greif, Inc.

11.1.1 Greif, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Greif, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Greif, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Greif, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.1.5 Greif, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Mauser Group B.V.

11.2.1 Mauser Group B.V. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mauser Group B.V. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Mauser Group B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mauser Group B.V. Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.2.5 Mauser Group B.V. Related Developments

11.3 Industrial Container Services, LLC

11.3.1 Industrial Container Services, LLC Corporation Information

11.3.2 Industrial Container Services, LLC Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Industrial Container Services, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Industrial Container Services, LLC Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.3.5 Industrial Container Services, LLC Related Developments

11.4 Schutz Container Systems, Inc.

11.4.1 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.4.5 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Related Developments

11.5 Sicagen India Limited

11.5.1 Sicagen India Limited Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sicagen India Limited Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sicagen India Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sicagen India Limited Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.5.5 Sicagen India Limited Related Developments

11.6 Eagle Manufacturing Company

11.6.1 Eagle Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 Eagle Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Eagle Manufacturing Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Eagle Manufacturing Company Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.6.5 Eagle Manufacturing Company Related Developments

11.7 Myers Container, LLC

11.7.1 Myers Container, LLC Corporation Information

11.7.2 Myers Container, LLC Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Myers Container, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Myers Container, LLC Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.7.5 Myers Container, LLC Related Developments

11.8 Time Technoplast Ltd

11.8.1 Time Technoplast Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Time Technoplast Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Time Technoplast Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Time Technoplast Ltd Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.8.5 Time Technoplast Ltd Related Developments

11.9 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

11.9.1 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.9.5 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.10 TPL Plastech Limited

11.10.1 TPL Plastech Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 TPL Plastech Limited Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 TPL Plastech Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 TPL Plastech Limited Industrial Drums Products Offered

11.10.5 TPL Plastech Limited Related Developments

11.12 The Metal Drum Company

11.12.1 The Metal Drum Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 The Metal Drum Company Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 The Metal Drum Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 The Metal Drum Company Products Offered

11.12.5 The Metal Drum Company Related Developments

11.13 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc.

11.13.1 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Products Offered

11.13.5 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Related Developments

11.14 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

11.14.1 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Products Offered

11.14.5 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Related Developments

11.15 Fibrestar Drums Ltd.

11.15.1 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Products Offered

11.15.5 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Related Developments

11.16 Great Western Containers Inc.

11.16.1 Great Western Containers Inc. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Great Western Containers Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Great Western Containers Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Great Western Containers Inc. Products Offered

11.16.5 Great Western Containers Inc. Related Developments

11.17 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation

11.17.1 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Corporation Information

11.17.2 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Products Offered

11.17.5 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Related Developments

11.18 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd.

11.18.1 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Corporation Information

11.18.2 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Products Offered

11.18.5 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Related Developments

11.19 Peninsula Drums Cc

11.19.1 Peninsula Drums Cc Corporation Information

11.19.2 Peninsula Drums Cc Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Peninsula Drums Cc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Peninsula Drums Cc Products Offered

11.19.5 Peninsula Drums Cc Related Developments

11.20 Muller AG Verpackungen

11.20.1 Muller AG Verpackungen Corporation Information

11.20.2 Muller AG Verpackungen Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Muller AG Verpackungen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Muller AG Verpackungen Products Offered

11.20.5 Muller AG Verpackungen Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Industrial Drums Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Industrial Drums Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Industrial Drums Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Industrial Drums Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Industrial Drums Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Drums Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Drums Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Drums Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Drums Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”