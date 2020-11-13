Acrylic Fibre Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylic Fibre market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Fibre market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Fibre report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Fibre report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Fibre market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Fibre market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Fibre market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Fibre market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Fibre market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Fibre Market Research Report: Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray

Types: Staple Fibre

Tows

Tops



Applications: For Clothing

For Home Furnishings and Bedding

For Industrial Use



The Acrylic Fibre Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Fibre market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Fibre market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Fibre market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Fibre industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Fibre market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Fibre market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Fibre market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Fibre Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Staple Fibre

1.4.3 Tows

1.4.4 Tops

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 For Clothing

1.5.3 For Home Furnishings and Bedding

1.5.4 For Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Acrylic Fibre Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Acrylic Fibre Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylic Fibre Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Acrylic Fibre Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylic Fibre Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Fibre Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Acrylic Fibre Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Acrylic Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylic Fibre Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Fibre Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylic Fibre Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylic Fibre Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylic Fibre Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Fibre by Country

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre by Country

7.1.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aksa

11.1.1 Aksa Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aksa Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Aksa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Aksa Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.1.5 Aksa Related Developments

11.2 Dralon

11.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dralon Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Dralon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dralon Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.2.5 Dralon Related Developments

11.3 Aditya Birla Group

11.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Related Developments

11.4 Exlan

11.4.1 Exlan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Exlan Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Exlan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Exlan Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.4.5 Exlan Related Developments

11.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

11.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.5.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Related Developments

11.6 Taekwang

11.6.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

11.6.2 Taekwang Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Taekwang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Taekwang Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.6.5 Taekwang Related Developments

11.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Related Developments

11.8 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

11.8.1 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.8.5 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Related Developments

11.9 Kaltex Fibers

11.9.1 Kaltex Fibers Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kaltex Fibers Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kaltex Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kaltex Fibers Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.9.5 Kaltex Fibers Related Developments

11.10 Toray

11.10.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.10.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Toray Acrylic Fibre Products Offered

11.10.5 Toray Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Acrylic Fibre Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Fibre Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Fibre Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Fibre Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Fibre Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylic Fibre Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

