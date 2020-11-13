Voice Biometrics Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

The New Report “Voice Biometrics Market” published by The Insight Partners, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The voice biometrics technology recognizes a person without any physical contact through the help of the system. This is done by comparing the recorded voice of the person with previously stored data in the system of the same person. Various voice recorders are utilized for this purpose. Biometrics technology supports to recognize and validate the identity of an individual through physiological or behavioral uniqueness.

The global Voice biometrics market is segmented on the basis of the component, technology, deployment mode, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on technology, the market is divided into AI-based and non-AI-based. Further, on the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise.

Furthermore, based on application, the market is segmented as, forensic voice analysis, access security, payments and others. The industry vertical segment is divided in to automotive, enterprise, consumer, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, military, education and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Voice Biometrics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Voice Biometrics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Voice Biometrics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Voice Biometrics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

