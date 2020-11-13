Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Research Report: Lanxess, Chi Mei, LG Chem, INEOS, SABIC, SamsungSDI Chemical, Toray, Trinseo, FCFC, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical, IRPC, Taita Chemical, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei Chemicals, SGPC, CNPC

Types: AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess

AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI

AS (SAN) NF by FCFC



Applications: Housewares/Consumer Goods

Compounded Products

Packaging

Medical Applications

Automotive



The Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AS (SAN) 552485 by Lanxess

1.4.3 AS (SAN) PN by CHIMEI

1.4.4 AS (SAN) NF by FCFC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Housewares/Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Compounded Products

1.5.4 Packaging

1.5.5 Medical Applications

1.5.6 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lanxess

11.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lanxess Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.2 Chi Mei

11.2.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

11.2.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Chi Mei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Chi Mei Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Chi Mei Related Developments

11.3 LG Chem

11.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.3.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 LG Chem Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 LG Chem Related Developments

11.4 INEOS

11.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information

11.4.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 INEOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 INEOS Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 INEOS Related Developments

11.5 SABIC

11.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.5.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SABIC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.6 SamsungSDI Chemical

11.6.1 SamsungSDI Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 SamsungSDI Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 SamsungSDI Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 SamsungSDI Chemical Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 SamsungSDI Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Toray

11.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.7.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Toray Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Toray Related Developments

11.8 Trinseo

11.8.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Trinseo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Trinseo Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Trinseo Related Developments

11.9 FCFC

11.9.1 FCFC Corporation Information

11.9.2 FCFC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 FCFC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 FCFC Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 FCFC Related Developments

11.10 JSR Corporation

11.10.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 JSR Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 JSR Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 JSR Corporation Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 JSR Corporation Related Developments

11.12 IRPC

11.12.1 IRPC Corporation Information

11.12.2 IRPC Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 IRPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 IRPC Products Offered

11.12.5 IRPC Related Developments

11.13 Taita Chemical

11.13.1 Taita Chemical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Taita Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Taita Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Taita Chemical Products Offered

11.13.5 Taita Chemical Related Developments

11.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

11.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Products Offered

11.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Related Developments

11.15 Asahi Kasei Chemicals

11.15.1 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation Information

11.15.2 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Products Offered

11.15.5 Asahi Kasei Chemicals Related Developments

11.16 SGPC

11.16.1 SGPC Corporation Information

11.16.2 SGPC Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 SGPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SGPC Products Offered

11.16.5 SGPC Related Developments

11.17 CNPC

11.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.17.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 CNPC Products Offered

11.17.5 CNPC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”