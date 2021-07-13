US Fertility Clinics Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights the COVID-19

The market for fertility clinics in the US should reach a value of $3.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $4.5 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the US fertility clinics market by segments. These segments include assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the US market for fertility clinics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

– Market breakdowns by diagnostics services and assisted reproductive technology

– Coverage of major government regulations, recent industry developments, and the competitive landscape

– Information on leading companies, including Integramed, New Hope Fertility Center, Reproductive Medicine Associates Of New Jersey and Colorado Center of Reproductive Medicine

Summay

The US fertility clinics market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding surrogacy and sperm donations, sometimes resulting in legal action due to inappropriate use of clinic consent forms. At the same time, increasing average age of a new mom and increasing obesity are driving the demand for fertility clinics. In addition, increasing number of single moms and growing LGBT population has stimulated the demand for specialized fertility techniques. These factors are, in turn, generating demand for fertility clinics in the US to meet high expectations.

The market for fertility clinics in the US reached a value of $3.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% to $4.5 billion by 2022.

The market for fertility clinics is somewhat fragmented with a few large players having small share of the market. Major players in the market are IntegraMed, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey, and others.

Assisted reproductive technology accounted for the largest share of the market for fertility clinics in 2016 at 70%. This was followed by Diagnostic Services segment which accounted for REDACTED of the fertility clinics market in 2016. Surgeries was the smallest segment accounting for REDACTED of the fertility clinics market in 2016.

The market is challenged by lack of insurance cover for infertility treatments, risks of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and cost and failure of vitro fertilization (IVF).

