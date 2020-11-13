Intragastric Balloons Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA

“

The report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intragastric Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intragastric Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intragastric Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intragastric Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intragastric Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intragastric Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intragastric Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intragastric Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intragastric Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Saline Filled

Gas Filled



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Ambulatory Clinical Services

Clinic

Others



The Intragastric Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intragastric Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intragastric Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intragastric Balloons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intragastric Balloons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intragastric Balloons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Intragastric Balloons Market Overview

1.1 Intragastric Balloons Product Overview

1.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Segment by Filling Material

1.2.1 Saline Filled

1.2.2 Gas Filled

1.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Overview by Filling Material (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Size Review by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Filling Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)

2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Intragastric Balloons Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Intragastric Balloons Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Intragastric Balloons Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Intragastric Balloons Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intragastric Balloons as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intragastric Balloons Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Intragastric Balloons by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Intragastric Balloons by Application

4.1 Intragastric Balloons Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Ambulatory Clinical Services

4.1.3 Clinic

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Intragastric Balloons by Application

4.5.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Intragastric Balloons by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons by Application

5 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intragastric Balloons Business

10.1 Apollo Endosurgery

10.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

10.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Developments

10.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants

10.2.1 Helioscopie Medical Implants Corporation Information

10.2.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.2.5 Helioscopie Medical Implants Recent Developments

10.3 Spatz FGIA

10.3.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Spatz FGIA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.3.5 Spatz FGIA Recent Developments

10.4 Allurion technologies

10.4.1 Allurion technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Allurion technologies Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.4.5 Allurion technologies Recent Developments

10.5 Districlass Medical

10.5.1 Districlass Medical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Districlass Medical Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.5.5 Districlass Medical Recent Developments

10.6 Endalis

10.6.1 Endalis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Endalis Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.6.5 Endalis Recent Developments

10.7 Fengh Medical

10.7.1 Fengh Medical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fengh Medical Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.7.5 Fengh Medical Recent Developments

10.8 Lexal Srl

10.8.1 Lexal Srl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lexal Srl Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.8.5 Lexal Srl Recent Developments

10.9 Duomed Group

10.9.1 Duomed Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Duomed Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.9.5 Duomed Group Recent Developments

10.10 Medicone

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Intragastric Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Medicone Recent Developments

10.11 Medsil

10.11.1 Medsil Corporation Information

10.11.2 Medsil Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.11.5 Medsil Recent Developments

10.12 Obalon Therapeutics

10.12.1 Obalon Therapeutics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Obalon Therapeutics Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.12.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Developments

10.13 Phagia Technologies

10.13.1 Phagia Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Phagia Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.13.5 Phagia Technologies Recent Developments

10.14 PlenSat

10.14.1 PlenSat Corporation Information

10.14.2 PlenSat Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.14.5 PlenSat Recent Developments

10.15 ReShape Medical

10.15.1 ReShape Medical Corporation Information

10.15.2 ReShape Medical Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

10.15.5 ReShape Medical Recent Developments

11 Intragastric Balloons Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Intragastric Balloons Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Intragastric Balloons Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Intragastric Balloons Industry Trends

11.4.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Drivers

11.4.3 Intragastric Balloons Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

