Intragastric Balloons Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA

The report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intragastric Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intragastric Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intragastric Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intragastric Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intragastric Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intragastric Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intragastric Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intragastric Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intragastric Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical
Market Segmentation by Product: Saline Filled
Gas Filled
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital
Ambulatory Clinical Services
Clinic
Others
The Intragastric Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intragastric Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intragastric Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Intragastric Balloons market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intragastric Balloons industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Intragastric Balloons market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Intragastric Balloons market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intragastric Balloons market?
Table of Contents:
1 Intragastric Balloons Market Overview
1.1 Intragastric Balloons Product Overview
1.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Segment by Filling Material
1.2.1 Saline Filled
1.2.2 Gas Filled
1.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Overview by Filling Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Size Review by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Filling Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filling Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Breakdown by Filling Material (2015-2020)
2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Intragastric Balloons Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Intragastric Balloons Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Intragastric Balloons Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Intragastric Balloons Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intragastric Balloons Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intragastric Balloons as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intragastric Balloons Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Intragastric Balloons by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Intragastric Balloons by Application
4.1 Intragastric Balloons Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Ambulatory Clinical Services
4.1.3 Clinic
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Intragastric Balloons by Application
4.5.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Intragastric Balloons by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons by Application
5 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intragastric Balloons Business
10.1 Apollo Endosurgery
10.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information
10.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Developments
10.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants
10.2.1 Helioscopie Medical Implants Corporation Information
10.2.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.2.5 Helioscopie Medical Implants Recent Developments
10.3 Spatz FGIA
10.3.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information
10.3.2 Spatz FGIA Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.3.5 Spatz FGIA Recent Developments
10.4 Allurion technologies
10.4.1 Allurion technologies Corporation Information
10.4.2 Allurion technologies Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.4.5 Allurion technologies Recent Developments
10.5 Districlass Medical
10.5.1 Districlass Medical Corporation Information
10.5.2 Districlass Medical Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.5.5 Districlass Medical Recent Developments
10.6 Endalis
10.6.1 Endalis Corporation Information
10.6.2 Endalis Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.6.5 Endalis Recent Developments
10.7 Fengh Medical
10.7.1 Fengh Medical Corporation Information
10.7.2 Fengh Medical Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.7.5 Fengh Medical Recent Developments
10.8 Lexal Srl
10.8.1 Lexal Srl Corporation Information
10.8.2 Lexal Srl Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.8.5 Lexal Srl Recent Developments
10.9 Duomed Group
10.9.1 Duomed Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Duomed Group Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.9.5 Duomed Group Recent Developments
10.10 Medicone
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Intragastric Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Medicone Recent Developments
10.11 Medsil
10.11.1 Medsil Corporation Information
10.11.2 Medsil Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Medsil Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.11.5 Medsil Recent Developments
10.12 Obalon Therapeutics
10.12.1 Obalon Therapeutics Corporation Information
10.12.2 Obalon Therapeutics Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.12.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Developments
10.13 Phagia Technologies
10.13.1 Phagia Technologies Corporation Information
10.13.2 Phagia Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.13.5 Phagia Technologies Recent Developments
10.14 PlenSat
10.14.1 PlenSat Corporation Information
10.14.2 PlenSat Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.14.5 PlenSat Recent Developments
10.15 ReShape Medical
10.15.1 ReShape Medical Corporation Information
10.15.2 ReShape Medical Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered
10.15.5 ReShape Medical Recent Developments
11 Intragastric Balloons Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Intragastric Balloons Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Intragastric Balloons Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Intragastric Balloons Industry Trends
11.4.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Drivers
11.4.3 Intragastric Balloons Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
