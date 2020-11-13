Iron Castings Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2020-2026 | Brakes India, Dandong Foundry, Grede

“

The report titled Global Iron Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Iron Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Iron Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Iron Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Iron Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Iron Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Iron Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Iron Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Iron Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Iron Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Iron Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Iron Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Brakes India, Dandong Foundry, Grede, Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Hinduja Foundries, Hitachi Metals, OSCO Industries, ACAST, Benton Foundry, Brantingham Manufacturing, Decatur Foundry, Hua Dong Teksid, Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

Market Segmentation by Product: Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Malleable Iron



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Infrastructure and Construction Machines

Others



The Iron Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Iron Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Iron Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Iron Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Iron Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Iron Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Iron Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Iron Castings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Iron Castings Market Overview

1.1 Iron Castings Product Overview

1.2 Iron Castings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gray Iron

1.2.2 Ductile Iron

1.2.3 Malleable Iron

1.3 Global Iron Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Iron Castings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Iron Castings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Iron Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Iron Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Iron Castings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Iron Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Iron Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Iron Castings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Iron Castings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Iron Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Iron Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Iron Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iron Castings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Iron Castings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Iron Castings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Iron Castings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Iron Castings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Iron Castings by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Iron Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Iron Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Iron Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Iron Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Iron Castings by Application

4.1 Iron Castings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial Machinery

4.1.3 Infrastructure and Construction Machines

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Iron Castings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Iron Castings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Iron Castings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Iron Castings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Iron Castings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Iron Castings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Iron Castings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings by Application

5 North America Iron Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Iron Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Iron Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iron Castings Business

10.1 Brakes India

10.1.1 Brakes India Corporation Information

10.1.2 Brakes India Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Brakes India Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Brakes India Iron Castings Products Offered

10.1.5 Brakes India Recent Developments

10.2 Dandong Foundry

10.2.1 Dandong Foundry Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dandong Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Dandong Foundry Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Brakes India Iron Castings Products Offered

10.2.5 Dandong Foundry Recent Developments

10.3 Grede

10.3.1 Grede Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grede Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Grede Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Grede Iron Castings Products Offered

10.3.5 Grede Recent Developments

10.4 Grupo Industrial Saltillo

10.4.1 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Iron Castings Products Offered

10.4.5 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Recent Developments

10.5 Hinduja Foundries

10.5.1 Hinduja Foundries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hinduja Foundries Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hinduja Foundries Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hinduja Foundries Iron Castings Products Offered

10.5.5 Hinduja Foundries Recent Developments

10.6 Hitachi Metals

10.6.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Metals Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hitachi Metals Iron Castings Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

10.7 OSCO Industries

10.7.1 OSCO Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 OSCO Industries Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 OSCO Industries Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 OSCO Industries Iron Castings Products Offered

10.7.5 OSCO Industries Recent Developments

10.8 ACAST

10.8.1 ACAST Corporation Information

10.8.2 ACAST Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 ACAST Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ACAST Iron Castings Products Offered

10.8.5 ACAST Recent Developments

10.9 Benton Foundry

10.9.1 Benton Foundry Corporation Information

10.9.2 Benton Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Benton Foundry Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Benton Foundry Iron Castings Products Offered

10.9.5 Benton Foundry Recent Developments

10.10 Brantingham Manufacturing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Iron Castings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Brantingham Manufacturing Iron Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Brantingham Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.11 Decatur Foundry

10.11.1 Decatur Foundry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Decatur Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Decatur Foundry Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Decatur Foundry Iron Castings Products Offered

10.11.5 Decatur Foundry Recent Developments

10.12 Hua Dong Teksid

10.12.1 Hua Dong Teksid Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hua Dong Teksid Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Hua Dong Teksid Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hua Dong Teksid Iron Castings Products Offered

10.12.5 Hua Dong Teksid Recent Developments

10.13 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

10.13.1 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory Corporation Information

10.13.2 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory Iron Castings Products Offered

10.13.5 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory Recent Developments

11 Iron Castings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Iron Castings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Iron Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Iron Castings Industry Trends

11.4.2 Iron Castings Market Drivers

11.4.3 Iron Castings Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

