Pregnancy Test Kits Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players | SPD, Church & Dwight, BioMerieux

The report titled Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pregnancy Test Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pregnancy Test Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pregnancy Test Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SPD, Church & Dwight, BioMerieux, Rohto, NFI, Wondfo, Egens Biotech, Arax, Quidel, RunBio, Easy Healthcare, CIGA Healthcare

Market Segmentation by Product: Blood Test

Urine Test



Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmacies & Drugstores

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Sales



The Pregnancy Test Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pregnancy Test Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pregnancy Test Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pregnancy Test Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pregnancy Test Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pregnancy Test Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pregnancy Test Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pregnancy Test Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Overview

1.1 Pregnancy Test Kits Product Overview

1.2 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Blood Test

1.2.2 Urine Test

1.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pregnancy Test Kits Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pregnancy Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pregnancy Test Kits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pregnancy Test Kits Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pregnancy Test Kits as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pregnancy Test Kits Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pregnancy Test Kits Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

4.1 Pregnancy Test Kits Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pharmacies & Drugstores

4.1.2 Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

4.1.3 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

4.1.4 Online Sales

4.2 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pregnancy Test Kits Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits by Application

5 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pregnancy Test Kits Business

10.1 SPD

10.1.1 SPD Corporation Information

10.1.2 SPD Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 SPD Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SPD Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.1.5 SPD Recent Developments

10.2 Church & Dwight

10.2.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

10.2.2 Church & Dwight Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Church & Dwight Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SPD Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.2.5 Church & Dwight Recent Developments

10.3 BioMerieux

10.3.1 BioMerieux Corporation Information

10.3.2 BioMerieux Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BioMerieux Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BioMerieux Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.3.5 BioMerieux Recent Developments

10.4 Rohto

10.4.1 Rohto Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rohto Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Rohto Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rohto Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.4.5 Rohto Recent Developments

10.5 NFI

10.5.1 NFI Corporation Information

10.5.2 NFI Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 NFI Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NFI Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.5.5 NFI Recent Developments

10.6 Wondfo

10.6.1 Wondfo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wondfo Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Wondfo Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wondfo Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.6.5 Wondfo Recent Developments

10.7 Egens Biotech

10.7.1 Egens Biotech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Egens Biotech Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Egens Biotech Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Egens Biotech Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.7.5 Egens Biotech Recent Developments

10.8 Arax

10.8.1 Arax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Arax Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Arax Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Arax Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.8.5 Arax Recent Developments

10.9 Quidel

10.9.1 Quidel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Quidel Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Quidel Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Quidel Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.9.5 Quidel Recent Developments

10.10 RunBio

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pregnancy Test Kits Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RunBio Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RunBio Recent Developments

10.11 Easy Healthcare

10.11.1 Easy Healthcare Corporation Information

10.11.2 Easy Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Easy Healthcare Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Easy Healthcare Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.11.5 Easy Healthcare Recent Developments

10.12 CIGA Healthcare

10.12.1 CIGA Healthcare Corporation Information

10.12.2 CIGA Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 CIGA Healthcare Pregnancy Test Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 CIGA Healthcare Pregnancy Test Kits Products Offered

10.12.5 CIGA Healthcare Recent Developments

11 Pregnancy Test Kits Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pregnancy Test Kits Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pregnancy Test Kits Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Pregnancy Test Kits Industry Trends

11.4.2 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Drivers

11.4.3 Pregnancy Test Kits Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

