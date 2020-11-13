Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2026 | Leading Players like: | BASF, Baker Hughes, Dow

“

The report titled Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Baker Hughes, Dow, Flotek Industries, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Ashland, AkzoNobel Oilfield, Solvay

Market Segmentation by Product: Gelling Agents

Friction Reducers

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Acids

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hydraulic Fracturing

Matrix Acidization

Acid Fracking

Others



The Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gelling Agents

1.2.3 Friction Reducers

1.2.4 Surfactants

1.2.5 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

1.2.6 Acids

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hydraulic Fracturing

1.3.3 Matrix Acidization

1.3.4 Acid Fracking

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ashland Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Ashland Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ashland Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Ashland Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Baker Hughes

12.2.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

12.2.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Baker Hughes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Baker Hughes Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.3 Dow

12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dow Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.3.5 Dow Recent Development

12.4 Flotek Industries

12.4.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flotek Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Flotek Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Flotek Industries Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.4.5 Flotek Industries Recent Development

12.5 Halliburton

12.5.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Halliburton Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.5.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.6 Schlumberger

12.6.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.7.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Clariant

12.8.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Clariant Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.8.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.9 Ashland

12.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ashland Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.9.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.10 AkzoNobel Oilfield

12.10.1 AkzoNobel Oilfield Corporation Information

12.10.2 AkzoNobel Oilfield Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AkzoNobel Oilfield Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 AkzoNobel Oilfield Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Products Offered

12.10.5 AkzoNobel Oilfield Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”