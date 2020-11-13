Paper Coating Materials Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | Imerys, Omya, BASF

“

The report titled Global Paper Coating Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper Coating Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper Coating Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper Coating Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper Coating Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper Coating Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Coating Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Coating Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Coating Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Coating Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Coating Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Coating Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Imerys, Omya, BASF, Penford, Michelman, Air Products And Chemicals, Avebe, DowDupont, Mondo Minerals, Roquette

Market Segmentation by Product: GCC

PCC

Kaolin Clay

Talc

Starch

SB latex

Titanium Dioxide

Wax



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermal Paper

Wrapping Paper

Inkjet Paper

Other



The Paper Coating Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Coating Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Coating Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Coating Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper Coating Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper Coating Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Coating Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GCC

1.2.3 PCC

1.2.4 Kaolin Clay

1.2.5 Talc

1.2.6 Starch

1.2.7 SB latex

1.2.8 Titanium Dioxide

1.2.9 Wax

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Thermal Paper

1.3.3 Wrapping Paper

1.3.4 Inkjet Paper

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Paper Coating Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Paper Coating Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Paper Coating Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Paper Coating Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Coating Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Paper Coating Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paper Coating Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paper Coating Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paper Coating Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paper Coating Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Paper Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Paper Coating Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Paper Coating Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Paper Coating Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Paper Coating Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Paper Coating Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Paper Coating Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Paper Coating Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Paper Coating Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Paper Coating Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Paper Coating Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Paper Coating Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Paper Coating Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Paper Coating Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Paper Coating Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Paper Coating Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Mondo Minerals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Mondo Minerals Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Mondo Minerals Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Mondo Minerals Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Imerys

12.1.1 Imerys Corporation Information

12.1.2 Imerys Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Imerys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Imerys Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 Imerys Recent Development

12.2 Omya

12.2.1 Omya Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omya Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Omya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Omya Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Omya Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BASF Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Penford

12.4.1 Penford Corporation Information

12.4.2 Penford Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Penford Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Penford Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 Penford Recent Development

12.5 Michelman

12.5.1 Michelman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Michelman Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Michelman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Michelman Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Michelman Recent Development

12.6 Air Products And Chemicals

12.6.1 Air Products And Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 Air Products And Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Air Products And Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Air Products And Chemicals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Air Products And Chemicals Recent Development

12.7 Avebe

12.7.1 Avebe Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avebe Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Avebe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Avebe Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Avebe Recent Development

12.8 DowDupont

12.8.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

12.8.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DowDupont Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 DowDupont Recent Development

12.9 Mondo Minerals

12.9.1 Mondo Minerals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mondo Minerals Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mondo Minerals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mondo Minerals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Mondo Minerals Recent Development

12.10 Roquette

12.10.1 Roquette Corporation Information

12.10.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Roquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Roquette Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Roquette Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paper Coating Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

