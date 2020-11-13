High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

High impact polystyrene, or HIPS, is a versatile plastic resin used in the manufacture of numerous products. Easy to fabricate, this resilient material costs little to produce and offers applications in many industries. Its physical properties permit flexible machining and surface applications such as paints and adhesives. The material can be used as packaging filler, pressed into board, molded into products, or delivered on sheets or rolls. Its characteristic dimensional stability permits it to be employed in low strength construction and in its natural translucent form makes it suitable for food processing applications., .market for High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -7.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USDin 2024, from 200 million USDin 2019, according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Versalis

SABIC

KKPC

PS Japan

CHIMEI

King Plastic Corporation

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Formosa

LG Chem

Total(China)

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Other High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Work-in-progress trays

Thermoformed pharmaceutical packaging

Packaging for economical medical devices