Geosteering Technology Market Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The geosteering technology market was valued at US$ 15.27 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27.91 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Geosteering technology helps in adjusting well placement while drilling to enhance the well’s overall performance. This technology utilizes the information across various equipment, geological insights and other critical data repositioning or redirecting the equipment during the drilling process.. Growing global population is driving the demand for oil and gas worldwide, leading to an increased usage of geosteering technology. For example, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in 2017, the global oil demand amounted to 97.32 million barrels per day. However, the global supply of oil was 96.10 million barrels per day. Thus, leading to increased investment in oil field exploration projects and subsequently geosteering related services in coming years. In August 2018, ExxonMobil announced the discovery of an oilfield in Guyana, South America. Increase in oil well drilling activities at the global level is also driving the growth of the geosteering technology market. For instance, according to the World Oil, in 2017, a total number of 58,294 oil well drilling activities took place. Such factors are anticipated to propel market growth in the near future.

Cougar Drilling Solution Inc. Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC Exlog Geonaft Geotech Logging Services LLC Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. HMG Software LLC ROGII Inc. Schlumberger Limited Terracosm Software, LLC

