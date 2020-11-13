Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Development, Investigation, Growth by to 2025

Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) are devices used to protect vulnerable circuits from electrical overstress such as that caused by electrostatic discharge, inductive load switching and induced lightning. Within the TVS, damaging voltage spikes are limited by clamping or avalanche action of a rugged silicon p-n junction which reduces the amplitude of the transient to a nondestructive level.Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) diodes are solid state p-n junction devices specifically designed to protect semiconductors from the damaging effects of transient voltages. The electrical characteristics of the transient protection circuit are determined by factors such as junction area, doping concentration, and substrate resistivity. The surge power and surge current capability of the TVS diode are proportional to the junction area. TVS diodes are constructed with large cross sectional area junctions for absorbing high transient current. While the VI characteristic curve of the TVS diode is similar to that of a zener diode, TVS diodes are specifically designed, characterized, and tested for transient voltage suppression. By contrast, zener diodes are designed and specified for voltage regulation..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes in 2016. In the industry, Vishay profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Littelfuse and BrightKing ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.26%, 19.82% and 15.29% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.In the next five years, the global consumption of Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes will show upward tendency further, consumption expected in 2022 will be 11676 M Unit.The worldwide market for Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2023, from 540 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
