Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market set to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The Asia Pacific household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 6,364.7 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,997.7 Mn by 2027.

China dominates the Asia Pacific household insecticides market, followed by Japan. The demand for household insecticides made from natural ingredients rather than chemicals is gaining popularity among the consumers in China. This trend is projected to support natural insecticide products. These products are mainly composed of natural ingredients and have a limited impact on the health of the consumers and the environment. The increasing concern for the environment and raising awareness about the harmful effect of chemicals used in the production of household insecticides is driving the consumers towards natural based products. Moreover, the use of natural remedies, along with the use of essential oils to avoid mosquitoes and insects, is a growing trend in China. This factor indirect present high competition to home insecticides producers in China. Some consumers already use essential oils for various other purposes can also use them to avoid mosquitoes and insects in their homes. People even apply essential oils directly onto their skin to protect from insect bites. This may hamper the household insecticide market in China over the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Neogen Corporation

SC Johnson & Son, Inc

Spectrum Brands, Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG.

PelGar International

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Relaxo Domeswear

