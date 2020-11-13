Europe Carbon Fiber Market Overview by Types and Applications 2027

Carbon Fiber Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Carbon Fiber, standing on the readers’ viewpoint, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. The report is made after a market research and in-depth investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The Europe carbon fiber market is accounted to US$ 724.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,669.1 Mn by 2027.

France is dominating the Europe carbon fiber market followed by the Rest of Europe. Increasing demands for carbon-fiber for automotive and aerospace and defense application would drive the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing production of supercars or high-premium sports cars in Europe has led to rising requirements of carbon fiber, thereby driving the European market growth. The European government regulations mandating the reduction in harmful gas emissions, and lowering of vehicle weights are driving the market for carbon fibers. The carbon fiber, due to their low weight and high strength, are widely adopted in the mass production of vehicles in Europe. The Euro 6 regulations are also likely to boost the adoption of the carbon fiber during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

This research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. Also, reveals how effectively a company can meet its requirements. The Carbon Fiber industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

In addition, the report discusses Carbon Fiber business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Carbon Fiber based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in market growth.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Carbon Fiber report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

