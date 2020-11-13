Electrotherapy System Market to expect Overwhelming Revenue Increase by 2020-2027 | BTL, DJO, Omron Healthcare, Nevro Corp., Phoenix Healthcare

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Electrotherapy System market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Electrotherapy uses electrical impulses for treating soft tissue injuries, stimulate muscles to improve muscle sensation and strength. Electrotherapy system uses energy waves along the electromagnetic spectrum to create changes in the body that change its physiological and chemical output. Electrotherapy system is used to for pain management to patients facing chronic pain due caused due to arthritis, fractures, post surgical incisions and back and neck pain among others.

Top Companies:

1. BTL

2. DJO, LLC

3. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

4. Abbott

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. Medtronic

7. Nevro Corp.

8. Phoenix Healthcare

9. Eme srl

10. Pure Care

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The rise in the number of spinal injuries and arthritis cases are expected to be the factors driving the electrotherapy systems market in the coming years. Prevalence of cases such as, obesity and diabetes are expected to be the driving factors for the electrotherapy systems market during the forecast period.

The global electrotherapy system market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), micro-current therapy, Interferential Current Therapy (IC), Electro-Acupuncture (EA), Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD), Transcutaneous Spinal Electroanalgesia (TSE), and other products. Based on application, the electrotherapy system market is segmented as, neuromuscular dysfunction, pain management, acute and chronic edema, sports injury treatment, tissue repair, iontophoresis, urine and fecal incontinence, and other applications. Based on end users, the electrotherapy system market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics, long term care centers, rehabilitation centers, and other end users.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Electrotherapy System Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company's growth.

