Smart Pills Market Year: 2020-2027 Latest Research To Share Market Insights And Dynamics | Capsovision, Gelesis, Given Imaging, Synectics Medical

There is tremendous increase in the use of smart pills in healthcare with wide range of applications such as capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring and drug delivery. Also known as smart medicines, smart pills are ingestible capsules embedded with miniaturized micro-electronics. These pills primarily monitor the compliance of a patient to a prescribed drug regimen. Therefore, patient monitoring has become has become one of the major areas of application in this market. Smart pills are also use for various disease indications such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

Top Companies:

CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Medtronic, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Lucid Group Limited, SYNECTICS MEDICAL LTD, Gelesis, and others.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application, disease indication, and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. Capsule endoscopy is further segmented into small bowel capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, storable capsule endoscopy and others. On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, inherited disorders and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and home healthcare.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Smart Pills Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Smart Pills market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Smart Pills market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Smart Pills market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Pills market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

