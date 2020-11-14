Truck Rental and Leasing Market Predictable to Booming Worldwide

Latest released the research study on Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Truck Rental and Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Truck Rental and Leasing Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Paccar Inc. ,Penske Corporation ,Ryder System, Inc. ,The Larson Group ,Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental ,Kris-Way Truck Leasing ,TEC Equipment, Inc ,DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc ,PEMA GmbH ,Hertz ,Thrifty ,Europcar ,Avis ,Idealease Inc ,NIPPON RENT-A-CAR

The Growth of urbanization is fundamentally transforming concepts for supplying urban areas, owing to distribution centres are being moved ever closer to urban areas. Of late, increasing E-commerce has generated double-digit growth rates for parcel service providers across the world. Moreover, an unsurprising consequence is that connected transport logistics are changing. Ever larger hubs are emerging and these are moving closer to the growing conurbations globally.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

The Growth of Urban Logistics Concept across the World

Adoption of Digitalization, Biggest Driver of Change in the Truck Rental and Leasing Market

Market Trend

Adoption of Telematics Services, Owing to Real-time Information among Others

The Logistics Sharing Concept is One of the Biggest Trend

Market Challenges

The volatility of Crude Oil Price

Market Restraints:

Tighter Exhaust Gas Regulations and Access Restrictions for Diesel Vehicles, Especially in Large Cities of Developed Nations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

