Global Chickpeas Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The “Chickpeas Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Chickpeas industry.

About Chickpeas:

The Chickpeas market revenue was 1676 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1841 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.58% during 2020-2025. Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries.

Major players covered in this report:

OLEGA

Bean Growers

Arbel

Wimmera Grain

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

Chickpeas Market by Types:

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Chickpeas Market by Applications:

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

