IoT Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “IoT Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About IoT:

The IoT market revenue was 164504 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 525051 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.34% during 2020-2025. The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data.

Major players covered in this report:

HCL

Cisco

Dell

Huawei

Tencent

Amazon

Microsoft

Hitachi

Qualcomm

Samsung

HPE

Ericsson

SAP

Google

Intel

Xiaomi

China Mobile

Oracle

AT&T

Nokia

Synopsys

Alibaba

PTC

IBM

GE

Softbank

IoT Market by Types:

Real-Time Streaming

Network Security

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Bandwidth Management

IoT Market by Applications:

Smart Buildings

Buildings Energy Efficiency

Building Management Systems

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Mobility and Transportation

Smart Retail

Medical and Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global IoT Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 IoT Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global IoT Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global IoT (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global IoT Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global IoT Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global IoT (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global IoT Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global IoT Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global IoT (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global IoT Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global IoT Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

