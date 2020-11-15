Mineral Water Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global “Mineral Water Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Mineral Water:

The Mineral Water market revenue was 49347 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 63164 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025. Mineral water is water from a mineral spring that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds.

Major players covered in this report:

Suntory Water Group

VEEN

Hildon

Watsons

Crystal Geyser

Voss

Sanpellegrino S.p.A.

Bisleri International

Nakd

Nestle

Ferrarelle

Danone

Badoit

Wahaha

Evian

Coca-Cola

NongFu

Gerolsteiner

Mineral Water Market by Types:

Sparkling Water

Still Water

Mineral Water Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Mineral Water Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mineral Water Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Mineral Water Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mineral Water (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mineral Water Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mineral Water (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Mineral Water Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mineral Water (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Mineral Water Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

