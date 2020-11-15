Categories
Silicone Surfactants Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Silicone Surfactants

The “Silicone Surfactants Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Silicone Surfactants industry.

About Silicone Surfactants:

  • The Silicone Surfactants market revenue was 258 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 320 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.57% during 2020-2025. Silicone surfactants are preferred in applications demanding sustainable ingredients and unique properties such as low surface tension, surface activity in nonaqueous media, wetting, low toxicity and polymeric nature. They are used as emulsifiers, wetting agents, pigment coatings and demulsifiers.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Elé Corporation
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Innospec Inc.
  • Elkem AS
  • Siltech Corporation
  • Supreme Silicones
  • Dow Corning Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Nagode Industries Limited
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Pflaumer Brothers

    Silicone Surfactants Market by Types:

  • Emulsifiers
  • Foaming Agents
  • Defoaming Agents
  • Wetting Agents
  • Dispersants
  • Others

    • Silicone Surfactants Market by Applications:

  • Personal Care
  • Construction
  • Textile
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Agriculture
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Silicone Surfactants Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Silicone Surfactants Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Silicone Surfactants Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Silicone Surfactants (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Silicone Surfactants Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Silicone Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Silicone Surfactants (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Silicone Surfactants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Silicone Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Silicone Surfactants (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Silicone Surfactants Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Silicone Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

