Network Video Recorders Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A network video recorder (NVR) is a specialized computer system that includes a software program that records video in a digital format to a disk drive, USB flash drive, SD memory card or other mass storage device. An NVR contains no dedicated video capture hardware. However, the software is typically run on a dedicated device, usually with an embedded operating system. Alternatively, to help support increased functionality and serviceability, standard operating systems are used with standard processors and video management software. An NVR is typically deployed in an IP video surveillance system.

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Tyco Security Products

Hanbanggaoke

Axis Communications AB.

Tyco International Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

grandstreamindia.com

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Network Video Recorders Market by Types:

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

16 Channels

32 Channels

Commercial

Industrial