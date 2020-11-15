Categories
Egg Protein Powder Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Egg Protein Powder

Global “Egg Protein Powder Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Egg Protein Powder:

  • The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.
  • Based on the Egg Protein Powder market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.
  • Bulksupplements
  • MHP Paleo
  • PaleoPro
  • Rose Acre Farms Inc.
  • Julian Bakery
  • Beverly International
  • KEWPIE Egg Corporation
  • Naked
  • Weko Group
  • Universal
  • MRM All Natural
  • NOW Foods
  • Jay Robb
  • Sanovo Group
  • Eurovo S.R.L

    Egg Protein Powder Market by Types:

  • Whole Egg Powder
  • Egg White Powder
  • Egg Yolk Powder

    Egg Protein Powder Market by Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Biotechnology
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Egg Protein Powder Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Egg Protein Powder Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Egg Protein Powder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Egg Protein Powder (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Egg Protein Powder (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Egg Protein Powder (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

