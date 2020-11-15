Airport Retailing Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Airport Retailing Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Airport Retailing:

The Airport Retailing market revenue was 44084 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 65421 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025. Airports serves not only as an aviation platform but also as a multifunctional location with highly attractive retailing opportunities. Airports offers attractive retail areas, unique food and beverage outlets, as well as comfortable open spaces. The variety of marketplaces is integrated into airport’s terminal throughout the passenger routes in both landside and airside. Airports comprises of a portfolio of internationally renowned food and beverage outlets, stores, duty free / travel value shops.

Major players covered in this report:

InMotion

HMSHost

Sodexo

SSP Group

Delaware North

Areas

Compass

Hudson Group

TGI

XpresSpa

OTG

ParadiesLagardèreTravelRetail

Pacific Gateway

Paradies-Legardere

Concessions International

Airport Retailing Market by Types:

Electronics

Books

Apparel

Perfume and Cosmetics

Souvenirs

SPAS

Gift Food

Airport Retailing Market by Applications:

Large Airport

Medium Airport

Small Airport

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

