High Density Polyethylene Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

About High Density Polyethylene:

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polyethylene high-density (PEHD) is a thermoplastic polymer produced from the monomer ethylene. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for HDPE pipes.

Major players covered in this report:

Polymers USA

The Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corp

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Polymers Europe

INEOS Olefins

Braskem S.A

Borealis

Borealis

Dynalab Corp.

High Density Polyethylene Market by Types:

Film and sheet

Blow molding

Injection molding

Pipe and extrusion

Others High Density Polyethylene Market by Applications:

Packaging

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automotive