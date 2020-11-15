Categories
Lubricants Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Lubricants

The "Lubricants Market" size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly.

About Lubricants:

  • Lubricants are substances used to control or reduce friction as well as wear of surfaces coming in contact with different bodies in relative motion. They can be classified into liquid, solid, semi-liquid, and gaseous on the basis of state.
  Based on the Lubricants market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • TOTAL
  • Forte
  • Misr Petroleum
  • Wilhelmsen Holding
  • Oando
  • KenolKobil
  • Engen
  • Oryx Energies
  • Conoil PLC
  • Sasol
  • British Petroleum
  • Shell
  • Statoil Lubricants
  • Panolin
  • Renewable Lubricants
  • Fuchs
  • Petroleum
  • UBL
  • Cooperation Petroleum Co.
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Binol Biolubricants
  • Oilibya
  • Chevron

    Lubricants Market by Types:

  • Mineral Oil lubricants
  • Synthetic lubricants
  • Semi-synthetic lubricants
  • Bio-based lubricants

    Lubricants Market by Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Aerospace

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

